Discovery Bay planning meeting looks back, ahead

Photo courtesy of Town of Discovery Bay

The Clipper Drive revitalization project in Discovery Bay is sprouting some progress.

Discovery Bay doesn’t have enough security in place over town-owned buildings and other assets, according to town General Manager Dina Breitstein. She wants to change that.

“Another thing we will be focusing on next year, and in the future, is security,” Breitstein told the town’s Community Services District (CSD) Board during its annual planning meeting on March 16. “I think with the state things are in these days, it’s very, very important to manage that and have the best we can, as a small town, afford. That’s cameras, gates, locks, a lot of cyber security controls in place.”

In addition to security, Breitstein wants to increase asset management and inventory control.

