Discovery Bay pub is area party zone as SantaCon to ride through East County

The Contra Costa Santa Convention (CoCo SantaCon) takes off on Saturday, Dec. 17, in three locations across Contra Costa County.
SantaCon is a merry pub crawl that includes drink specials, games, team competitions, prizes and opportunities for networking and socializing. CoCo SantaCon is one of 465 SantaCons in 52 countries and a “FUNdraiser” for 10 children’s charities in 10 cities in Contra Costa County, organizers said. This convention of thousands dressed as Santa gathers to have a good time and raise money for a charity: improving children’s lives.
The first-time event locally is part of the event that includes 50 venues in 10 cities, supporting 10 children’s charities – one in each city. Organizer and Discovery Bay resident Amanda Dove hopes to raise $50,000 for each charity, which would include the $10 minimum donation to join the parade. The transportation is donated and many of the bars and restaurants will have drink specials available and live music.
Because it is a fundraiser, 100% of money raised is used to support children’s organizations in Contra Costa County that deliver an essential service to local children. They include opportunities for at-risk youth, mental health support, healing for exploited and trafficked children, school backpacks and supplies, scholarships to teenage foster kids, new winter coats and clothing, access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), music and arts education, and summer camps for young foster children.
Dove said bringing people together with the spirit of Christmas is what SantaCon is all about.
“I love seeing people get together,” Dove said. “And if it’s for a charity and celebrating Christmas, then that’s for me. It started because people want to celebrate the joy of Christmas and now it’s worldwide. They have SantaCons everywhere, and in Contra Costa County, it’s hard to do it in one town. So we said ‘Let’s stretch it across the whole county,’ and we did it.”
There are three starting locations: The DB Sports Bar and Steakhouse in Discovery Bay, Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek, and E. J. Phair Brewing Company in Pittsburg. That way, Dove explained, the crowds won’t get too overwhelming for businesses. After that, the remaining locations are secret.
“Our list of Santa Stops is mostly secret,” Dove said. “People know the first stop, but we don’t release the list until two days before, and each stop has reindeer games and there’s prizes and it’s so ridiculous and fun. At each start location, we take a big group photo, and here in Discovery Bay at the start, we’ll have a band playing.”
“You can join any time – we go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – so it doesn’t interfere with the business in the evening,” she added. “So even though we have thousands of people, it won’t be that huge at every location, because everyone will be in their cities. And we have the buses because it’s a Santa pub crawl and we want to keep people from driving (under the influence).”
Dove noted these events – even in Stockton and San Francisco – happen yearly without incident. Participants are asked to refrain from inappropriate behavior, and local business centers, property owners and charity volunteers are heavily involved to ensure a peaceful and fun event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.