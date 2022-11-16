Discovery Bay pub is area party zone as SantaCon to ride through East County

The Contra Costa Santa Convention (CoCo SantaCon) takes off on Saturday, Dec. 17, in three locations across Contra Costa County.

SantaCon is a merry pub crawl that includes drink specials, games, team competitions, prizes and opportunities for networking and socializing. CoCo SantaCon is one of 465 SantaCons in 52 countries and a “FUNdraiser” for 10 children’s charities in 10 cities in Contra Costa County, organizers said. This convention of thousands dressed as Santa gathers to have a good time and raise money for a charity: improving children’s lives.

The first-time event locally is part of the event that includes 50 venues in 10 cities, supporting 10 children’s charities – one in each city. Organizer and Discovery Bay resident Amanda Dove hopes to raise $50,000 for each charity, which would include the $10 minimum donation to join the parade. The transportation is donated and many of the bars and restaurants will have drink specials available and live music.

