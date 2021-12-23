The Town of Discovery Bay was not awarded funds from the Proposition 68 Competitive Grant to create a new park along Clipper Drive.
The town applied for the grant early this year, following a rigorous set of application instructions that included seeking public input during a series of virtual town meetings held last winter via Zoom.
“The Town of Discovery Bay applied for a grant through the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the Prop. 68 Competitive Grant Program,” said Monica Gallo, the town’s Recreation Programs Supervisor. “We have been patiently waiting for the results and received word that, unfortunately, we were not awarded the funds.”
Gallo noted that competition for the grant was fierce, and only one was awarded to the entirety of Contra Costa County, to Bay Point for $269,944. Requests for the grant totaled more than $2.4 billion amongst 468 applications, and approximately $548 million was awarded to 112 grant projects.
“We congratulate all those who were awarded money to improve their parks,” Gallo said. “We also want to thank the Discovery Bay community members that participated in all the workshops, either by video conference, calling in or e-mailing us your ideas. It was an exciting collaboration and their care and encouragement for this opportunity was appreciated.”
The land the town had hoped to convert is along the south side of Clipper Drive between Windward Point and Cove Place. Gallo and her team had put together a plan to include walking paths, quiet sitting areas and new landscaping. Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein said the town will now move forward with a simpler plan to clean up the area.
“Even though we were not awarded this grant, we have some ideas on how to spruce up Clipper Drive that we will bring to the Parks and Rec Committee in a future meeting,” Breitstein said, noting the town had money in reserves to pay for the work that will begin next year.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.