A garage fire on the 1500 block of Willow Lake Road in Discovery Bay, Calif,. quickly spread into the roof of the home, before being brought under control by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Confire personnel, Sunday, September 12, 2021. No occupants were home when the fire broke out, and the cause is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A Discovery Bay home was damaged in a fire in the 1500 block of Willow Lake Road this morning.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews found the home’s garage on fire upon arriving on the scene at about 10:10 a.m., said Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero.
The fire spread to the home’s roof, but firefighters were able to contain it before it spread to the primary residence, Guerrero said.
Neither the homeowner nor the tenants were at the residence at the time of the fire, Guerrero said.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation, and the monetary extent of damage was not released as of press time.
