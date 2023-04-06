MARTINEZ – Discovery Bay’s town motto, “live where you play,” will soon apply to new homebuyers after the county Board of Supervisors approved Pulte Homes’ Seagrass development at their April 4 meeting.

Details about the homes in the 277-unit development – such as pricing and floor plans – will not be available until “a month or so” before the opening, according to Jennifer Blumberg, a new home specialist with Pulte Homes. She said model homes are expected to be built by the fall or winter.

The project, originally approved by the county in July 2021, also includes two ornamental lakes, a clubhouse and miles of walking trails. The land – located at the end of Point of Timber Road in Discovery Bay – was purchased by Lazares Companies over two decades ago and originally included Delta access. Hurdles to adding more docks to the Delta forced an overhaul to their plans and resulted in lake waterfront sites.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription