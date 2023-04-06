MARTINEZ – Discovery Bay’s town motto, “live where you play,” will soon apply to new homebuyers after the county Board of Supervisors approved Pulte Homes’ Seagrass development at their April 4 meeting.
Details about the homes in the 277-unit development – such as pricing and floor plans – will not be available until “a month or so” before the opening, according to Jennifer Blumberg, a new home specialist with Pulte Homes. She said model homes are expected to be built by the fall or winter.
The project, originally approved by the county in July 2021, also includes two ornamental lakes, a clubhouse and miles of walking trails. The land – located at the end of Point of Timber Road in Discovery Bay – was purchased by Lazares Companies over two decades ago and originally included Delta access. Hurdles to adding more docks to the Delta forced an overhaul to their plans and resulted in lake waterfront sites.
According to Pulte Homes, the Seagrass subdivision will consist of two developments: The Estates at Seagrass and The Residences at Seagrass. No details have been provided about the differences between the two developments.
Pulte, based in Atlanta, has built more than 700,000 homes nationwide since 1950, according to their website. Previous local Pulte developments include the Brentwood Park and Rose Garden subdivisions, both in Brentwood.
In other actions Tuesday, Supervisors:
- Unanimously approved $600,000 for the rental of equipment for road and flood control;
- Approved $600,000 in grant funding for Project Second Chance, the Contra Costa County Library adult literacy program, to provide English as a Second Language services from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026;
- Held their 29th annual Cesar E. Chavez commemorative celebration, which included music, dancing and a keynote speaker;
- Proclaimed the week of April 23-29 as National Library Week, which included a presentation from librarian Alison McKee on the county library system.
