The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce nominations for Citizen, Business and Nonprofit of the Year are open until Nov. 30.
Those interested can nominate their favorite person or organization – some rules and restrictions do apply – on the chamber’s website.
“It’s that time of year,” said Chamber President Cindy Patterson and owner of All in One Limo.
“We do this every year. It gives us a chance to honor an outstanding business, citizen andnonprofit each year.”
Once nominations close, the top three candidates in each category will be in the running and the public can vote for their favorite until Jan. 8. Winners will be announced at the State of the Town Gala on Jan. 28. That evening, the Byron Union School District will also announce its teacher of the year, though that category will not be voted on. Tickets for the gala go on sale in December. It will take place at the Discovery Bay Country Club, and this year’s theme is Casino Royale.
“We want to honor someone who is outstanding in their community, and people working for the betterment of Discovery Bay and the surrounding area,” Patterson said. “They need to demonstrate outstanding ethics, participate in humanitarian and volunteer activities that make a difference in the Town of Discovery Bay or the community at large.”
Nominees for Citizen of the Year must also serve as exceptional role models, support and demonstrate their collaborative spirit through creative partnerships with community organizations, live in the 94505 ZIP code, and not have won in the past seven years, according to the rules on the town website.
Business of the Year nominees must be Chamber members, locally owned, and work for the betterment of Discovery Bay and East County while demonstrating the highest standard of business ethics, the rules state. Nominees cannot have won in the past seven years.
Nonprofit of the Year nominees must be 501 (c) (3) or 501 (c) (6) based in Discovery Bay, Bryon, Brentwood, Oakley or Bethel Island.
The organization must have accomplished significant results on behalf of the community and embody a spirit of volunteerism, altruism and respect, the rules state. Nominees should also demonstrate a collaborative spirit through partnerships with other nonprofits, businesses and civic organizations. No nominee can have won in the past seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.