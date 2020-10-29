The fate of the community center pool was laid to rest at last week’s Community Services District (CSD) Board meeting, following a unanimous vote to complete refurbishment of the existing pool and extend its length.
The board voted to follow staff’s recommendation to complete refurbishments, lengthen the pool from 70 to 75 feet and cap the project’s cost at $452,000. The unanimous vote came on the heels of multiple public comments decrying the length of time the project has been delayed and the costs already associated with it.
During the meeting, project manager Mike Yeraka described the various efforts made to keep costs low. CSD Board Member Kevin Graves asked Yeraka why he was getting additional quotes for some of the concrete work. Yeraka explained that he thought he could get better prices, but would not go with any contractors who would charge more.
“We do have hard numbers, but we feel we can do better than those hard numbers by getting additional quotes,” said Yeraka.
Of the project’s budget, Yeraka noted $92,000 was spent in fiscal year 2019, and the remaining $362,000 will be spent before the current fiscal year ends in June of 2021.
The pool refurbishment project originally began in September 2018 but was put on hold while the board looked into installing a new, six-lane competitive pool. Since then, approximately $75,000 has been spent on a geotechnical land study and a design contract to get a firm estimate for a new pool. However, in September, the board voted not to seek bids for a new pool, but rather to complete refurbishment of the existing pool.
CSD Director Ashley Porter said she felt the board’s decision to extend and refurbish the existing pool was a good compromise.
“It allows for lanes for competition practice as well as lap swimming, while staying within a reasonable price,” Porter said. “We needed to make a decision in order to have a pool done by this summer and avoid any more delays.”
With a decision made, assistant general manager for the Town of Discovery Bay Dina Breitstein said the goal is to get residents swimming next summer.
“We are currently working with Adams Pools to begin construction shortly, and they have confirmed that they will have the pool completed in April or May in time for the 2021 swim season,” she said.
Extending the pool to a full 25 yards will cost approximately $85,000. The board also agreed to install an additional filter to handle the larger pool volume, install an equipment shed and any other actions required to complete the project within the scope of the budget.
For more information, or to listen to a recording of the meeting, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
