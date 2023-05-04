The public and Discovery Bay Yacht Club members are invited to a Search and Rescue demonstration at the yacht club’s marina on Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. There will be several classic vessels including: a 1946 Navy Tug, Admirals Launch, USCG Surf Boat and a Stephens 50, to name a few.
Captain Morgan will have the Marie Rose at the event for hospitality and awards.
“We will honor two fallen firefighters and the over 10,000 hours given to our Local and Delta Communities since 2012,” the club’s captain, John Garza, said in a press release. “Also, we will dedicate our new fleet and open our Water Rescue Training Season … We will be on the grass at the Marina and near the vessel launch area.”
