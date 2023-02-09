Short-term rentals breed long-term resentment

Frustration over short-term rentals and their sometimes rowdy occupants reached peak levels last summer in Discovery Bay. Residents of the town are already bracing for another round of temporary neighbors this summer.

Residents have appeared at the town’s Community Services District (CSD) Board meetings to address their grievances to the town and its directors, but Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein stated the town has no authority over whether homeowners can list their homes on popular short-term rental websites like Airbnb or VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner).

“The town has received complaints,” Breitstein said. “The topic has been brought to the attention of the board of directors at multiple meetings … staff and the board have contacted the supervisor’s office for further assistance and wrote a letter to Contra Costa County Code Enforcement.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription