Short-term rentals breed long-term resentment

Frustration over short-term rentals and their sometimes rowdy occupants reached peak levels last summer in Discovery Bay. Residents of the town are already bracing for another round of temporary neighbors this summer.
Residents have appeared at the town’s Community Services District (CSD) Board meetings to address their grievances to the town and its directors, but Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein stated the town has no authority over whether homeowners can list their homes on popular short-term rental websites like Airbnb or VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner).
“The town has received complaints,” Breitstein said. “The topic has been brought to the attention of the board of directors at multiple meetings … staff and the board have contacted the supervisor’s office for further assistance and wrote a letter to Contra Costa County Code Enforcement.”
The letter was sent in July of last year and addressed to Joe Losado, principal building inspector and code enforcement manager for the county. It detailed the problems associated with short-term rentals, calling them “out of control and serious,” and cited the use of illegal fireworks, traffic congestion, litter, unsafe boating, vandalism, rude and vulgar behavior and trespass. Town representatives also met with Assemblymember Lori Wilson’s office to make her aware of ongoing issues with short-term rentals.
Discovery Bay CSD Director Carolyn Graham was elected to the board in 2020 and has looked into the issues associated with short-term rentals. She said she received so many calls and texts last summer from residents frustrated with short-term renters next to or near them, she went to social media to see if the problem permeated the town.
“I posted something as a private citizen on NextDoor, asking if it was a few houses having issues or if it was a lot and I got an overwhelming response that these are problems,” Graham said. “There are parties, loud music, litter on the street, tons of cars, vandalism, people can’t get their boats out of their docks because people renting next door have their boats in front of the wrong docks, lighting off fireworks, it goes on. And, because we are a waterfront community, and a lot of people who come don’t know how to boat on the Delta, we see a lot of near misses, and let’s hope it stays as near misses and nothing serious happens.”
Even though Discovery Bay cannot require permits or place limits on short-term rentals, the county can and does. All homeowners operating a short-term rental are required to file a permit with an application fee of $380. The permit must be renewed yearly.
“The permit does get reviewed each year,” Losado said. “When we look at the review, we look to see if they received any complaints on that permit for the short-term rental. It’s generally from the neighbors that we receive complaints.”
Once a complaint is received, the county will investigate. If the property is a short-term rental, and does not have a permit to operate as one, a notice to comply is issued within 10 days to apply for a permit. Losado said late filing fees can apply and range from $150 to $250. Failure to comply with county regulations can result in administrative fines up to $14,300. Homes that receive repeated complaints from neighbors risk not having their permits renewed. As of printing, there were 36 permitted short-term rentals in Discovery Bay, and one pending permit. Losado estimated the town has at least 200 homes operating as short-term rentals.
Last year, Supervisors voted to increase fines for infractions by property owners to the highest level allowed by the state. Fines can be issued for violations of building, electrical, plumbing or other structural codes, or for infractions of the county’s short-term rentals ordinance.
Supervisor Diane Burgis said she recognizes a person’s right to rent their homes short-term, but they need to ensure it is done safely and with respect for their neighbors.
“Our regulations place common-sense caps on the number of days a rental can be rented and the number of guests allowed,” Burgis said. “We welcome short-term rentals that are properly registered and provide a wonderful vacation home for people to visit our region. But if anyone wants to use a short-term rental as a party house or disturb the neighbors, that’s where we draw the line.”
Burgis noted problems with short-term rentals are not unique to the Delta, but are being reported nationwide. She expressed the hope that repeated fines ranging in the thousands of dollars will encourage homeowners to vet their renters carefully.
Not all short-term rentals are fueling frustration, though. Many property owners – or ‘hosts’ – screen their renters carefully and explain local rules and regulations to prevent issues. Juliette Miller Bradley owns Cheeky Miller Services in Discovery Bay, a property management company she founded in 2018. Bradley added hosting short-term rentals for her clients to her list of services during the COVID-19 pandemic and said it just takes a little processing to ensure respectful renters are occupying her clients’ homes. She works to find out what her guests’ needs are and even their reason for renting the home. She said this can help ensure guests have everything they need and are in compliance with local rules and regulations.
“If there is a complaint, it’s me coming and knocking at the door, not the sheriff,” Bradley said. “I give my business cards out to the neighbors, and they can call me any time night or day. We don’t need a police officer coming up to quiet down an Airbnb, that’s a waste of resources. Let the host and co-host do their job.”
Bradley explained the ‘host’ owns the property and can choose to manage reservations and guest experiences or hire a ‘co-host’ to be the public face of the property. That’s where Miller comes in. She screens renters, keeps the listing up to date and handles any and all issues that arise.
“We do want to make money, but not at our neighbor’s expense,” she said. “Some are doing a really bad job of managing their properties and make the other 90% of us look bad. I know that every home I’m in, even from a property management perspective, cares deeply about Discovery Bay and their neighbors.”
The Press reached out to Airbnb and VRBO to find out how many homes are registered in Discovery Bay and what is done to ensure permits are obtained, but did not receive an answer. Airbnb Public Affairs noted the company encourages hosts to review local laws before listing their properties, enables hosts to cancel visits they feel may result in a party, and takes reports of issues seriously. Recurring issues can result in suspension or removal from the website.
“I want to bring these issues to light, and encourage someone who is being disturbed to call the sheriff’s department and let code enforcement know,” Graham said. “Name the address and let them know the house is operating as a short-term rental and doing so illegally.”
For more information on Contra Costa County rules and regulations, to apply for a permit to operate a short-term rental, or make a complaint about one, call 1-877-646-8314 or visit www.cccounty.us/codecomplaint.
