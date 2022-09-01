Temple installed as new Postmaster in Discovery Bay

Kevin Temple was sworn in as the new Postmaster in Discovery Bay in a ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Byron Discovery Bay post office at 3345 Bixler Road in Discovery Bay.
As Byron Discovery Bay’s Postmaster, Temple oversees 24 postal employees and 10 rural routes with 5,701 possible deliveries and a daily distribution of mail to 484 P.O. Boxes.
Temple began his career with the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier associate in the Pleasanton Post Office in September of 2015 before he transferred to the Antioch Post Office to the same job. Temple later changed crafts and became a postal support employee working as a Sales, Services and Distribution clerk at the Concord Post Office. Temple became a career employee in 2018. In March of 2019, he was promoted to Supervisor Customer Service in the Livermore Post Office. He held positions as an Officer in Charge in Diablo, Crockett, San Lorenzo, and now Byron. Temple also worked as a Supervisor Customer Service in Moraga, Antioch, and Alamo prior to his recent promotion as Postmaster.
