Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay to host big-rig fundraiser Oct. 21

Photo by Kristy Febel

The Timber Point PTA’s Kids on Big Rigs fundraiser will enable children “to see cool vehicles up close” said PTA President Kristy Febel.

The Timber Point Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hosting a new fundraiser they hope will win big with local families.

Kids on Big Rigs will be the first public event on campus since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and PTA President Kristy Febel said the event on Oct. 21 is sure to be a draw.

“This event will give attendees the opportunity to see cool vehicles up close,” Febel said. “Attendees will be able to see them, sit in (some of) them and take pictures with them. Kids on Big Rigs is an event for all ages (and) 100 percent of proceeds goes right back to our PTA to help support our students, school and staff.”

