Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay to host big-rig fundraiser Oct. 21

The Timber Point Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hosting a new fundraiser they hope will win big with local families.
Kids on Big Rigs will be the first public event on campus since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and PTA President Kristy Febel said the event on Oct. 21 is sure to be a draw.
“This event will give attendees the opportunity to see cool vehicles up close,” Febel said. “Attendees will be able to see them, sit in (some of) them and take pictures with them. Kids on Big Rigs is an event for all ages (and) 100 percent of proceeds goes right back to our PTA to help support our students, school and staff.”
Febel said the PTA reached out to many local businesses asking for them to donate their time and a vehicle kids could experience, and garnered a positive response. So far, they have 20 vehicles lined up, including a race car, limousine, mail truck, ambulance, police car, monster truck, fire truck, and a static MiG-17 brought by the Patriots Jet Team Foundation (PJTF) in Byron.
“We’re excited to participate in this event,” said Don Paiva, PJTF executive director. “We recognize it takes a very supportive and community-based culture to help make a difference for youth in our community – collaborating with parents, educators, and local businesses.”
One of the PJTF’s missions is to get students excited about aviation, space and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and careers through their school outreach programs, learning center activities, mentorship and scholarships. It is an all-volunteer 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has served the community for a decade.
United Rentals is bringing a scissor lift and supplying water. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and a movie, and Febel is working on getting a craft donated as well. Kids on Big Rigs will replace the school’s annual Suessville event, a big, carnival-like fundraiser largely dependent on parent volunteer help. Because the event had been canceled in the past due to lack of volunteers, Febel said she was looking for something simpler, but still fun.
She hopes this event will fit the bill, and noted is has the support of Timber Point Principal Susan Evans.
“We are super excited to have a community event hosted at Timber Point once again,” Evans said. “This event isn’t just for Timber Point families. It’s for the entire community to come out and enjoy.”
Kebel said she and the PTA board are encouraging people to purchase a ticket and take advantage of the opportunity to engage with the community, local businesses and some cool vehicles.
Kids on Big Rigs will take place, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Timber Point Elementary School, 40 Newbury Lane, in Discovery Bay. Student tickets are $10 and adult tickets are $15. For more information, email timberpointptainfo@gmail.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Eu24v9.
