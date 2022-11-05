The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) hired former Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando as its new assistant general manager.
Cantando served with the Antioch Police Department for 30 years before retiring in 2017. He then spent five years working in Bank of America’s corporate security division, which he left earlier this year. Now, he said he is ready to return to public service.
“This is an exciting time,” Cantando said. “I was off for seven months, I thought I might be ready to retire. And during that time, I was thinking I enjoyed the camaraderie of working in city government, and when I heard about this job, I thought it was perfect for me.”
Cantando’s first day was Oct. 17, and he was hired with an annual salary of $131,885.98. He replaced interim assistant general manager Mike Davies, who will continue to work with the town as needed through next June, under a contract approved by the town board on Oct. 5.
Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein said the district is excited to have Cantando on board.
“Allan brings to the district integrity and passion for public service that will serve our community well,” she said. “His vast leadership experience will benefit the district, its staff and the residents of Discovery Bay.”
Cantando was one of six candidates interviewed during the hiring process, officials said. The town contracted with Bob Murray and Associates for $29,500 to vet applicants. Though Cantando was not initially contacted by them – he submitted an application after hearing of the open position – they did include him in their screening process, officials said.
Cantando grew up in Pleasant Hill and moved to East County in 1987. During his three decades with the city of Antioch, he had different assignments, gaining leadership experience as a police captain and chief. He has experience in budgeting, working with human resources, and working with the Parks and Recreation Department to facilitate programs for youth. Discovery Bay manages its own Parks and Rec Department, as well as its own water and wastewater services. He said his lack of experience in wastewater treatment is not a concern.
“I am learning (about the water and wastewater),” he said. “We have department heads assigned to that, and we have a vendor we partner with to provide water and wastewater services to our community, so I am working on a weekly basis to learn the intricacies of that operation.”
For now, Cantando is learning how the town operates and said he looks forward to being creative about how to refine processes.
“We have great staff working here with great ideas and it’s an exciting time for Discovery Bay,” he said. “There are things happening, residential growth, and with that comes infrastructure growth. We are in the process of looking at building a new building, and I hope I can contribute to all that and make sure it’s successful.”
Cantando lives in Brentwood with his wife, Stephanie Anello – superintendent of the Antioch Unified School District – and his son, Connor. He enjoys golfing and traveling in his free time. He looks forward to meeting the residents of Discovery Bay and building relationships with them.
Residents can attend the town’s CSD meetings the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Community Center at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. in Discovery Bay. Cantando and other members of the town staff attend the meetings regularly and are available to meet residents. For more information, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
