The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) hired former Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando as its new assistant general manager.

Cantando served with the Antioch Police Department for 30 years before retiring in 2017. He then spent five years working in Bank of America’s corporate security division, which he left earlier this year. Now, he said he is ready to return to public service.

“This is an exciting time,” Cantando said. “I was off for seven months, I thought I might be ready to retire. And during that time, I was thinking I enjoyed the camaraderie of working in city government, and when I heard about this job, I thought it was perfect for me.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription