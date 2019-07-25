The Town of Discovery Bay is looking for an independent contractor to provide a preschool program at the Discovery Bay Community Center.
The idea to have some sort of preschool program has been floated by town staff for the last two years, but so far no one has stepped up.
“The community center could possibly provide an ideal location for this type of programming, generating additional daily foot traffic, and since it would be a contract program, generate additional revenue,” said Mac Kaiser, recreation programs supervisor.
He added that this would not be a state-licensed childcare program and therefore not subject to the restrictions and requirements such programs have.
“Staff has no interest in providing a . . . program that carries the enormous responsibilities mandated by the state,” Kaiser said. “The program concept staff is considering is similar to those recreational preschool programs that are commonplace in neighboring communities such as Brentwood, Antioch and Concord.”
With an independent contract program, there would be no impact to staff’s current responsibilities and no modifications required for the building. Staff believe the program could be held in the art and library rooms at the community center. The town has reached out through several avenues, including Facebook. Though some parties have expressed interest, there have been no formal proposals.
If and when there is a proposal, it would be vetted by staff, then scheduled to go before the Discovery Bay Parks and Recreation Committee at the Community Services District’s next regular meeting.
“Community center staff continuously look at new and creative ideas to bring a variety of contract recreational programming to our residents,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Mike Davies. “As a family-oriented community, we believe that a recreational preschool program would be a good fit for the use of available daytime space at the community center.”
Information on cost and times would be made available once a contract is signed with a provider.
The Discovery Bay Community Center is located at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. To obtain a contract instructor proposal packet, contact Monica Gallo at 925-392-4575, stop by the community center or download the forms at https://www.todb.ca.gov/instructor-proposal-form.
