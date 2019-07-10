The Town of Discovery Bay has completed the installation of its new electronic signboard at the intersection of Discovery Bay Boulevard and Clipper Drive. In November of 2017, the board voted to spend $30,000 on the sign in a continued effort to improve communication with its residents. “The board decided this would be a good way of communicating directly with residents and visitors,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Mike Davies. “It’s a way to promote district messaging, notice of meetings, and provide information if there was an emergency.”
Top Story
TRENDING: John Fink Resigns | Ammunition | Zero Tolerance Fireworks | Streets Of Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.