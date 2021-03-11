On March 4, the Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board held its special annual board planning meeting to review issues and accomplishments in 2020 and take a look at key projects and planning efforts for the next year.
General Manager Mike Davies reviewed resolutions, projects and achievements for each quarter of 2020. Some of the more noticeable projects completed around town include new pickleball courts at the community center, the renovated dog park, new staff hires, seasonal activity guides, Discovery Bay Boulevard landscape enhancements, rehabilitation of Well 1, and further work on the denitrification project for wastewater.
“I thought the meeting went really well,” said CSD Director Ashley Porter. “With everything that is going on and stepping in at the end of last year, I didn’t realize how much we have done as a CSD board and how many large projects we have coming up.”
One of the more popular projects was the new pickleballs courts installed at the town’s community center.
In August 2020, the board voted to convert two of the community center’s tennis courts to six pickleball courts. The project was paid for with $68,804 of Measure WW grant monies, $30,000 raised by the town’s pickleball players nonprofit, Discovery Bay Recreation and Sports, Inc. (DBRSI), and $5,838 put up by the town, leftover from its 2019 to 2020 budget, for a total cost of $104,642.
Another big project at the community center was the pool refurbishment. Renovations began on the pool in 2018, but were paused while the town considered installing a new, six-lane competitive pool. From the end of 2018 until the board’s final vote to continue refurbishment in October 2020, approximately $75,000 was spent on a geotechnical land study and a design contract to get a firm estimate for a new pool. The board’s vote in October finalized plans to continue refurbishment and extend the length of the pool from 70 to 75 feet.
Recreation Programs Supervisor Monica Gallo discussed the renovations of the pool, noting that dirt has been hauled, walls removed in order to extend the pool’s length and framing has been put in place.
“The rebar installation began this week, and the old, pool-equipment shed has been demolished,” Gallo added. “We are very excited to see the progress.”
The town’s list of projects for the coming year include new playground equipment being installed at Ravenswood Park, competing for a grant to create a linear park along the south side of Clipper Drive, continuing landscape enhancements, and updating the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure.
General Manager Mike Davies has been shepherding the town through its projects and functions since January 2017. He will retire this year but was responsible for placing many of the town’s staff in their current positions. He expressed his appreciation for his team and the positive working relationship between the board and the town’s staff.
“These accomplishments took place in a historic pandemic,” Davies said. “Government has never been faced with these kinds of challenges before, and the fact of the matter is, we did a lot of work that has been the most aggressive list of accomplishments the town has ever seen in its history. The employees showed up to work every day, as essential workers, gave 100%, maintained high morale the entire time, and did outstanding work, every one of them.”
For more information on the Town of Discovery Bay, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.