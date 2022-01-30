Dispute continues over controversial Discovery Bay intersection

Approximately 200 Discovery Bay residents attended the town’s Community Services District board meeting last week to make their position clear on the 44 delineators at the intersection of Highway 4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard: they would like the delineators removed.
Led by Discovery Bay resident Frank Morgan, the crowd attended the meeting to peacefully and firmly let the board know they would like Caltrans to move forward with the plan it presented at a December meeting. The plan would remove the delineators on westbound Highway 4, and convert the current ‘right turn only’ lane east of the intersection to allow both through traffic and right turns. Morgan has dubbed the movement “We the People.”
“Tonight, I come before the board once again to support the original Caltrans ‘Proposed Striping Design Plan’ that was discussed at the Dec. 15 board meeting,” Morgan said during the public comment period, noting he was joined by more than 200 of his neighbors. “‘We The People’ of Discovery Bay gathered on this cold Wednesday night to let the Board know that we all support the original Caltrans Plan.”
Though only Morgan addressed the board, he said he spoke for the entire group. Each person held a bright orange stick – designed to look like a delineator – to show their support for this idea and sway the board to vote for the Caltrans plan as soon as possible.
Morgan and the other members of “We the People” object to the delineators as unsightly at what is considered the main entrance to the town, and because they are confusing – there have been many reported instances of drivers turning left onto Discovery Bay Boulevard from Highway 4 into the wrong lane.
During the meeting, a Caltrans representative phoned in to discuss various options with the board, but in the end, nothing was decided. Concerns were raised that eliminating all the current traffic safety measures could revert the intersection back to the issues that prompted their installation in the first place: complaints from residents that cars headed west on Highway 4 used the right-turn lane as a passing lane. These speeding vehicles endangered anyone turning right onto Highway 4 from Discovery Bay Boulevard.
The delineators were initially put in place to block through access to the intersection from the westbound, right-turn lane on Highway 4.
“The town is looking forward to hearing how Caltrans addresses the issues with regards to traffic congestion and safety for the town, and whether there are any other options available,” said Community Services District board President Kevin Graves. “The board was happy to see the attention given to this issue by some of the citizens of Discovery Bay. We heard their concerns and desires and are looking forward to getting a response from Caltrans.”
Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein said there wasn’t anything more to add now.
“The next step is to have the board questions answered by Caltrans,” she said. “The board is still considering the issue.”
For more information on the CSD, agendas or meetings, visit www.todb.ca.gov.
