Disputed Oakley, Antioch mutual aid police policy results in arrest

Amid a continuing beef between Antioch and Oakley over mutual aid policing, both police departments combined on a traffic stop in Antioch last week that resulted in a weapons arrest.

Antioch Officer Jonathan Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on Sycamore Drive in Antioch on Jan. 26 at 10 p.m., but the vehicle refused to stop, according to a release from Antioch police..

The vehicle was pursued into Oakley and the driver ultimately stopped at the Arco gas station at 4501 Main St.. The driver was taken into custody with the assistance of Oakley police officers. There were also two passengers in the vehicle who were released.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription