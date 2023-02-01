Disputed Oakley, Antioch mutual aid police policy results in arrest

Amid a continuing beef between Antioch and Oakley over mutual aid policing, both police departments combined on a traffic stop in Antioch last week that resulted in a weapons arrest.
Antioch Officer Jonathan Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on Sycamore Drive in Antioch on Jan. 26 at 10 p.m., but the vehicle refused to stop, according to a release from Antioch police..
The vehicle was pursued into Oakley and the driver ultimately stopped at the Arco gas station at 4501 Main St.. The driver was taken into custody with the assistance of Oakley police officers. There were also two passengers in the vehicle who were released.
The driver had prior felony convictions, and a search of the vehicle revealed he was in possession of the two pictured firearms, an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of multiple firearms-related counts and suspected evading arrest, since he decided not to pull over when Downie conducted the traffic enforcement stop.
The Antioch police release added, “We want our community to know we are dedicated to reducing gun violence and will continue to do proactive work to get illegal firearms off the street. We also want to thank the Oakley Police Department for their assistance in taking these subjects into custody and their continued effort at being a surrounding city that helps when we need it.”
Oakley City Council member George Fuller had recently questioned his city’s mutual aid agreement with Antioch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.