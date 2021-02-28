Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton issues a statement regarding today’s California Supreme Court decision to uphold the constitutionality of Senate Bill 1391 (Lara):
“Today’s unanimous decision by the Supreme Court is an important moment for the criminal justice system to give children a chance at rehabilitation for crimes they committed during their youth. I have always believed this law was constitutional and should be followed. Our local judges in Contra Costa County have also agreed with me. The juvenile justice system currently is not working. I established a task force to examine how to reform our juvenile justice system. We must think differently on how we treat children and ensure we strategically allocate resources to focus on prevention and rehabilitation efforts.”
The case is O.G. v. The Superior Court of Ventura County. The full decision is available here.
