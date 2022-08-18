Alexis Gabe

Alexis Gabe (left) Marshall Jones (right)

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton met with the family of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman whose January disappearance was later ruled foul play by police, on Aug 17 in response to a recent petition the family organized.

The online petition, signed more than 10,000 times, asked Becton to file aiding and abetting charges against Alicia Coleman Clark, the mother of Gabe’s suspected killer, Marshall Curtis Jones.

Jones was Gabe's ex-boyfriend and was killed in a confrontation with police in Kent, Washington on June 2 during his attempted arrest.

