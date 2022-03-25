Police officers from both the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments are part of an active investigation by the FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a range of unspecified crimes.
The crimes are described as a “broad range of offenses” involving crimes of moral turpitude, according to a March 25 press release by the office, and involves officers from both departments.
Moral turpitude is a broad term without a singular established definition, according to Cornell Law School, due to the amorphous concept of morality. However, courts have consistently described conduct that involves moral turpitude as “an act of baseness, vileness, or depravity in the private and social duties which a man owes to his fellow men, or to society in general, contrary to the accepted and customary rule of right and duty between man and man.”
The District Attorney’s Office and FBI conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at multiple locations on March 23, according to the press release, but the nature of these activities was not disclosed. Additionally, the agencies plan to review both active and closed cases involving the officers in question to determine whether or not the cases are now considered compromised.
Due to the active nature of the investigation, no further information was made available. The involved cities and police departments have agreed to cooperate with the investigation to “ensure minimal disruption to their respective communities.”
Check back for updates.
