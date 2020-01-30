Meet the District 5 candidates for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, on Feb. 10, in Martinez.
Federal Glover, Gus Kramer and Sean Trambley are running for election on March 3 to represent District 5, which includes Antioch, Pittsburg, Martinez, Pinole, Hercules, Rodeo and surrounding incorporated communities.
The League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley and the Industrial Association of Contra Costa County are hosting the forum, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the IBEW Local 302 Union Hall, 1875 Arnold Drive, in Martinez. Candidates will answer prepared questions and questions from the audience. Parking is available at Union Hall.
For more information, contact info@lwvdv.org or Mark Hughes at markhughesiaccc@gmail.com.
