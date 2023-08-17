Dog-friendly restaurant coming to Brentwood

Courtesy of City of Brentwood

While the commissioners were enthusiastic about the idea of Lazy Dog coming to Brentwood, they were concerned with the proposed restaurant’s exterior, which has a “tower” feature as a design element

The Brentwood Planning Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 15 to approve plans for a Lazy Dog restaurant to be built on the southeast corner of Sand Creek Road and Highway 4 across from the Streets of Brentwood shopping center.

Lazy Dog is a chain of sit-down restaurants with a “Rocky Mountain-inspired design,” according to city staff who presented the plans to the commissioners. The restaurants serve what owner Chris Simms describes as “elevated comfort foods” and feature indoor dining as well as outdoor patio dining. As the name suggests, the restaurants are dog-friendly, although pets are limited to the patio dining area. The closest location is in Concord.

A timetable for building the restaurant was not mentioned.

