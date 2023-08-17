Dog-friendly restaurant coming to Brentwood

The Brentwood Planning Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 15 to approve plans for a Lazy Dog restaurant to be built on the southeast corner of Sand Creek Road and Highway 4 across from the Streets of Brentwood shopping center.
Lazy Dog is a chain of sit-down restaurants with a “Rocky Mountain-inspired design,” according to city staff who presented the plans to the commissioners. The restaurants serve what owner Chris Simms describes as “elevated comfort foods” and feature indoor dining as well as outdoor patio dining. As the name suggests, the restaurants are dog-friendly, although pets are limited to the patio dining area. The closest location is in Concord.
A timetable for building the restaurant was not mentioned.
“I think it’s a beautiful restaurant,” Commissioner Dirk Zeigler said following the presentation. “I have Golden Retrievers, so I’ve taken my dog over to the one in Concord.”
While Zeigler and other commissioners were enthusiastic about the idea of Lazy Dog coming to Brentwood, a point of contention that they found was the shape of the restaurant’s exterior, which has a “tower” feature as a design element. The commission expressed concern that the tower would worsen the sightline of the area by blocking out surrounding scenery.
“I respectfully disagree,” Jared Taylor of the Lazy Dog architectural design team told the commissioners. “That’s a beautiful building.” Taylor pointed out that the design team had also proposed a design to the city that included more landscaping – trees, groundcover, etc – than was required by city standards.
Vice Chairperson David Sparling said he felt that the city was making “more concessions” in the process than the applicant.
“I think the project overall is a great project,” he said. “Disappointed in the tower, but I understand why they’re doing it. I think the tower is a signature piece for them – they’ve done their research and it’s their brand.”
Lazy Dog has been interested in bringing a restaurant to Brentwood for years, Taylor said. A previous design for the restaurant was unanimously approved by the planning commission in August of 2019, but no restaurant materialized. The reason why was not made clear during the meeting.
The Planning Commission also discussed the approval of a permit for the former Deer Ridge Golf Course clubhouse that was bought by local developer Sean McCauley earlier in the year. McCauley has expressed an interest in turning the clubhouse into a restaurant that serves food and alcohol while also providing other amenities. Further discussion on the topic is scheduled for the September meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.