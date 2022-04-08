Dolphin Park splash pad reopens with new restrictions

City leaders have implemented new rules at Dolphin Park on Atterbury Lane in Brentwood in an effort to fix frequent municipal code violations and clean up the trash.
The Brentwood City Council adopted the changes unanimously at its March 22 meeting.
The adopted regulations would continue reduced weekend hours for the park and its water feature, more frequent trash pickup, and establishing the park as a “special project for beat cops in that area,” according to the meeting minutes posted to the city’s website.
The water feature was reactivated on April 1 after being turned off for the winter months. Other potential actions, such as the installation of split rail fencing to deter park patrons from bringing in barbecue grills and the installation of speed bumps around the park, were discussed as solutions that would require more research before being formally proposed.
“Though we can’t control all behavior in our parks, we feel these strategies should go a long way to improve and encourage the appropriate use of the park,” Director of Parks and Recreation Bruce Mulder said in the meeting. Mulder was one of two Parks and Recreation department employees at the meeting with Park Maintenance Manager Aaron Wanden.
The park, in the Prewett Ranch residential complex, has been discussed by city officials and residents since the park opened in late 2016.
“I’ve worked for the police department for 27 years now, and I have to say that this park has been a problem park for our department over the last four years,” Police Chief Tom Hansen said during a September 2021 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission meant to discuss code violations at Dolphin Park and complaints from Prewett Ranch residents.
The decision had been made in August 2021 to initially reduce the hours of operation for the splash pad at the park, with Mulder and City Manager Tim Ogden citing the water feature as a probable cause for the park’s popularity, bringing in parkgoers from outside the neighborhood and causing a rise in municipal violations as a result.
“Some of the complaints regarding Dolphin Park included large parties with alcohol, people bringing portable barbecues to the park as well as bounce houses without a permit,” Mulder said at the time. “Many of these complaints are a result of use on the weekend, mainly Saturdays and concerns seem to escalate into the evenings.”
The new hours for the splash pad following the March 22 meeting are 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. The city manager is also authorized to close the water feature intermittently as problems arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.