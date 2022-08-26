Domestic dispute suspect dead following confrontation with Oakley police

An armed man was killed by Oakley police following a shootout on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane.
The identity of the suspect was not made available by police.
Police first responded to the address at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute, according to an Aug. 26 press release by the department.
“The caller stated her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car not letting her leave,” the release said. “The boyfriend told her he was going to kill her and himself. Once at the residence the victim fled on foot and called police.”
After arriving on scene, officers attempted to contact the man, but received no response. Using a drone, police were able to see the suspect inside the home armed with a handgun, according to the statement.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the suspect fired several rounds at police. One officer returned fire and struck the man, who died on scene despite medical aid being administered.
“Our officers attempted to deescalate this tragic situation last night, but the suspect would not allow for our attempts to take hold,” Chief Paul Beard said. “When officers are presented with such grave situations, and when no other options work or are available, they must sometimes fall back on other critical training they receive on a regular basis. This is the training they fell back on last night to ensure there was no loss of lives of innocent victims or the officers themselves.”
No further information was made available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
