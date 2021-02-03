Outdoor eating and drinking at downtown Brentwood establishments will soon become more appealing.
Permanent outdoor covers with can lights and ceiling fans will be installed at 11 downtown restaurants and pubs along First and Oak streets.
“Not only will it give us outdoor seating areas safe from the environment for all restaurants and pubs downtown, but going forward my vision was to help downtown have an identity where you can eat year-round, out of the elements,” said Pete Jacoway, Downtown Brentwood Coalition president.
The uniform sheltering will extend 12 feet, from the restaurant or pub buildings out to the sidewalk. The shelters are planned to go up at Chelsea; Imperiale Beer Project; Zephyr Grill & Bar; Crown & Crow; Brentwood’s Co. Co. County Wine Company; MJ’s Downtown Cafe and Bakery; 311 Oak Street Pub; Sweeney’s Grill and Bar; Rubiano’s Brentwood; Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider; and Sip And Scoop California.
The cover installations, expected to be completed simultaneously, should begin sometime in mid-February and take less than a week to complete, Jacoway said.
The project’s $85,809 cost — after a 15% discount from Sunbusters Patio Cover Co., Inc. — is being collaboratively funded by the involved property and business owners and the Downtown Brentwood Coalition.
The coalition’s portion, about $35,000, comes from a city economic development grant, comprising city business license tax revenues, for its cancelled 2020 OktoberFEST.
Downtown business owners expressed excitement about the project this week.
“It’s a substantial improvement, considering how hot it is when it’s 110 (degrees),” said Joey Nardone, co-owner of Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider. “And when it rains, even if you have umbrellas, the wind and the rain will make it through the umbrellas.”
Fellow business owner Randy Tei, of Zephyr Grill & Bar, agreed.
“It’s particularly important for us in Brentwood because it will provide a covered area where there will be lights,” he said. “We think it will be great. We are looking forward to getting it going.”
Jacoway said it’s his hope that the coverings will make both an immediate and lasting impact, drawing increased downtown visitors for years to come.
311 Oak Street Pub owner Stephanie Nazzisi believes they will.
“I think it should help tremendously in the summertime, and in the winter it will be good,” she said. “It will just be good all the way around, and it will make the downtown look nice because it will be uniform.”
