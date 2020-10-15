I am Dr. Tamela H. Hawley, and I am running for the Liberty Union High School District Board and would like your vote. As our community grows and changes, so does our district and we must keep an eye toward the future to ensure that all students are as successful as they can be to prepare for their lives after high school.
I received my Ph.D. in Higher Education and Social Change from UCLA over 30 years ago. I’ve been both an educator and administrator for colleges and universities and I have served as director for the Baltimore Country Public School District, one of the largest school districts in the country.
I served for five years as leader of the Office of Student Success for the San Jose/Evergreen Community College District. In 2016 I began my current position as a vice president for the WASC Senior College and University Commission. My husband and I are the parents of twins, both recent graduates of Liberty High School.
What I hope to accomplish for the Five High Schools in the Liberty Union High School District is to: increase awareness and commitment to issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the District; add additional accountability to the District’s leadership particularly as it pertains to supporting staff and students; support the District to maintain its mission of excellence.
I bring experience, patience, and a commitment to serving the community with a strong stand for the future. I will be a champion for equity, access, and excellence in every aspect of education because our students are the future of our community!
– Submitted by Dr. Tamala Hawley
