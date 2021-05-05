The Contra Costa Sheriff Department and Brentwood Police Department were dispatched to locate a suspect in a robbery and stolen vehicle incident, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Following a high speed chase that began in Discovery Bay, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, before being apprehended by the sheriff's K-9 unit.
The driver of a stolen car led police on a chase from Discovery Bay to Brentwood before he was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit, Wednesday, May 5.
“A little bit earlier this afternoon, one of our automated license plate readers picked up a stolen car driving down Bixler Road,” said Lt. Mark Johnson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). “While units were headed to that general area, we also got a call of a possible strong-arm robbery at the Safeway in Discovery with the same description of the stolen car that we got.”
As deputies converged on the area, they spotted the stolen vehicle and the driver attempted to flee. Johnson said the suspect, a White male in his 30s, drove into an orchard and deputies lost sight of him. They established a perimeter, and with the use of a drone and a helicopter were able to locate the vehicle, a black Honda sedan, hidden under a thick canopy of cherry trees.
“The suspect then ran from the orchard and subsequently across Sellers Avenue into a neighborhood, where he was apprehended in a backyard with the assistance of a K-9,” said Johnson.
Officers from the Brentwood Police Department joined the pursuit as fire and ambulance crews responded to the 300 block of Stanwick Court where the suspect was taken into custody and treated for injuries suffered as he ran from police.
Neighborhood resident Matt Henderson described what he saw after the circling CCSO helicopter drew him outside.
“I went out in the backyard, and we have a basin behind our house,” he said. “I witnessed a gentleman with no shirt jump over a fence running toward the house. At that point I ran back to the house until he ran down past the house. I came out front and that’s when all the sheriff’s cars were here. It looked like they might have apprehended him.”
The charges faced by the suspect have not yet been specified.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
