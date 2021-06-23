A driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he abandoned his car on a railroad crossing in Knightsen where it was struck by a BNSF train Sunday, June 20.
The collision occurred at 1:45 a.m. in the railroad crossing at Knightsen Avenue and Curlew Connex, said Officer Brandon Correia with the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
According to Correia, the 37-year-old male driver of a 2014 Dodge Journey left his vehicle after it got stuck while he was driving on the tracks. The vehicle was unoccupied when it was struck by the train, and the driver was not injured.
Officers from the Oakley Police Department made contact with the driver and CHP officers who also responded to the early-morning incident administered a field sobriety test. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.
A spokesperson for BNSF said the train originated in Richmond and was bound for Barstow when the accident occurred. There were no injuries to the train’s crew.
For information on safety near trains, please visit Operation Lifesaver at oli.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.