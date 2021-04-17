A driver was detained and charged with driving under the influence after a two-vehicle accident in Brentwood, Friday night, April 16.
“Tonight we were called out for a two-vehicle accident that was reported as head on, but ended up being more of a t-bone collision,” said Gil Guerrero, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief.
Close
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
A two vehicle car accident took place on Walnut Blvd, Friday night, April 16. Per a CHP spokesperson, one driver was later taken into custody for DUI.
Reported shortly after 10 p.m. the accident occured on Walnut Boulevard near the Eureka Avenue intersection and involved a Honda Civic and a GMC Yukon.
The female Honda driver was transported to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch with moderate injuries. The male driver of the GMC was transported to the same facility with unspecified injuries.
A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that the man driving the Yukon was arrested at the hospital. He faces DUI and other possible charges.
Both vehicles suffered significant damage, and the CHP investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.