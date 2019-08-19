The driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident was arrested for DUI in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. The driver received minor injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and overturned on Brentwood Boulevard. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Brentwood Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a representative of the Brentwood Police Department.
The driver suffered only minor injuries in the accident that occurred at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Balfour Road shortly after 2 p.m.
According to the Brentwood police, the driver made a right turn onto southbound Brentwood Boulevard and he continued turning until the car, a white Acura TL, crossed over the curb and knocked down a street sign. The car then ran up the guide wires to a utility pole before overturning and dropping to the ground on its roof. The driver escaped the wreckage on his own and suffered only cuts on his knees.
Police investigators administered field sobriety tests and placed the driver under arrest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and for further tests to determine his blood alcohol concentration.
PG&E was dispatched to the incident to check for damage to the utility pole after witnesses said they saw the wires sparking after the accident.
This is the second rollover accident to occur in Brentwood in less than the last 24 hours. Another driver ran off Marsh Creek Road and overturned shortly before midnight Sunday, Aug. 18. That driver was flown from the scene by an air ambulance after an extensive extrication effort to remove her from the car that was perched on a creek bed. Firefighters on the scene of that incident said that despite injuries to her head and hips, the driver was alert and oriented as she was removed from the vehicle.
