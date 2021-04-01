A head-on collision on Byron Highway early Thursday morning, April 1, sent one driver to the hospital, knocked down power lines and closed the roadway to traffic for several hours.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a Nissan sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a big rig at approximately 3:35 a.m. The collision occurred just north of Bruns Road in Byron.
The driver of the Nissan was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries, said CHP Officer Brandon Correia.
The big rig overturned and knocked down a utility pole leaving power wires strewn across the highway. The driver was able to extricate himself from the wreck, and was released after he was examined by paramedics.
The downed power lines complicated the incident for first responders. Paramedics and units from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District could not reach the driver of the Nissan as the live wires cut off access to the vehicle. Helicopters from CHP and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to the incident. They both landed south of the scene and were able to reach, extricate, and evaluate the driver before transporting him to the hospital.
The driver’s current condition is not known.
Units from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority were also dispatched to the scene from Tracy to assist with the rescue.
Two additional drivers suffered only minor injuries. They were both evaluated and released by paramedics on scene.
Byron Highway was closed in both directions while rescue operations were active. PG&E took over the scene and was expected to keep the road closed until approximately noon while they made repairs to the utility pole.
