The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
A vehicle accident was reported just after 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street east of the intersection with Sellers Avenue. Firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene to find the driver trapped in a brightly colored hot rod that was resting on its drivers’ side.
The driver involved in the single-vehicle rollover accident was flown from the accident scene in Brentwood to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident was extricated from the wreckage of his bright orange hot rod on Chestnut Street in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The driver was flown to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District required approximately 10 minutes to extricate the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, from the wreckage. Once extricated, the patient was carried to a waiting Contra Costa Fire Protection District helicopter that had landed in a field just north of the accident scene, and was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol investigating the incident said that, according to witness statements, speed did not appear to be a factor. Neither drug nor alcohol impairment was suspected. Officers said that mechanical failure could have played a role in the accident and their investigation is ongoing.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.