The driver involved in a rollover accident in Brentwood Sunday night suffered major injuries, and was flown to a trauma center after firefighters extricated her from the wreckage in which she was trapped.
Shortly after 8 p.m. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters and officers from the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of solo vehicle accident at the Lone Tree Way and Smith Road. Upon arrival, they found the elderly driver was still in the vehicle, a silver Toyota 4Runner. The SUV appeared to have struck a utility pole before it rolled over and came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver was the only occupant.
Firefighters removed the windshield and a paramedic entered the vehicle to begin patient care. Unable to move the driver through the windshield opening, firefighters cut and peeled back much of the roof to expose the interior of the truck and complete the driver’s rescue.
An elderly driver was flown from the scene of a rollover accident at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Smith Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District worked for approximately 15 minutes to extricate the driver from the wreck. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The driver was moved to an ambulance and driven a short distance to a waiting Contra Costa County Fire Protection District helicopter that had landed in an empty field on Smith Road. She was flown to trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
The exact nature of the driver’s injuries were not available. The BPD is investigating the cause of the accident, though an officer said there was no indication that the driver was impaired in any way.
