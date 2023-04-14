Driver of truck crashes into local coffee shop

BRENTWOOD – In the six-plus years that Yvette Gomez has owned and operated Chill Tea and Coffee in both her original Balfour Road location and the new location at the Streets of Brentwood that opened just more than a year ago, she’s never had any incidents with her shop.
Chill's “days without incident” streak ended Thursday night after a truck hit the side window of the store.
“When we got the call, they said someone had smashed into our building,” Gomez said. “It was unnerving.”
According to Gomez, around 8 p.m. the driver of the truck was backing out of a spot and hit another car heading in the direction of the AMC movie theater. After he hit the car, the truck then proceeded to continue to back up, knocking out the light pole that was across the street from Chill before backing into the coffee shop itself.
The driver then re-parked the car and fled the scene on foot.
There has been no update yet as to whether or not the driver of the truck was taken into custody.
Along with shattering the two side windows, the truck also left significant structural damage to the side of the building.
Nobody was hurt in the incident as Chills was closed at the time.
“What I’m really happy about is that it was after we were closed and nobody was hurt,” Gomez said.
Friends, family and customers of the local coffee shop have expressed their support through Chills social media accounts and the Chill location in the Streets of Brentwood was open on Friday like normal. The same location is still hosting their high tea event on Sunday and the venue will still be decorated for the event.
“Our customers have been super supportive,” Gomez said. “They’ve been really busy at both locations and we're packed with orders and everyone just coming out to support, dropping off notes of encouragement and checking what they can do to help. That’s been awesome.”
This story will be updated.
