A two-vehicle accident that injured three Friday afternoon, Nov. 27 in Brentwood was apparently caused by a driver who ran a red light, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer on the scene.
All three victims were transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek after an air ambulance was initially called to the scene and then canceled.
The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. at the intersection of Vasco and Marsh Creek roads in unincorporated Brentwood.
According to a CHP investigator, the driver of a Mercedes sedan was headed north on Vasco Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Marsh Creek Road against the light. The driver of a silver Chevrolet sedan headed south struck the Mercedes. The Chevrolet spun across the roadway and hit a utility box that controlled the traffic lights in the intersection. The vehicle continued down into a ditch along the southbound side of Marsh Creek Road.
The accident knocked out the traffic lights in the intersection, snarling afternoon traffic.
Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said that a fire started to burn in the grass in front of the Chevrolet after it came to a rest in the ditch, but a passerby extinguished the flames before they extended to the vehicle.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol are continuing their investigation of the incident.
