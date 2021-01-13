The driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident was flown from the scene of the accident by a medical helicopter in Brentwood Wednesday night, Jan. 13.
According to Brentwood police, a witness said the driver pulled out of a parking lot near the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Lone Tree Way shortly before 8 p.m. when he lost control of his car.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the incident. Firefighters established a landing zone for the helicopter in a small lot on the northeast corner of the intersection. A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District medical helicopter flew the victim, a 72-year-old man, to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries.
It was not clear what caused the Hyundai Elantra sedan to rollover, but an investigating officer speculated that the car struck a utility pole guide wire. The impact of the accident splintered a utility pole.
Brentwood police closed Brentwood Boulevard in both directions while rescue operations were ongoing. PG&E was called to the scene to evaluate the damage to the utility pole.
