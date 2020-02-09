A collision involving three vehicles on eastbound Hwy 4 took place early Sunday morning, February 9, at approximately 2:09a.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the collision just east of Bailey Road.
According to a press release issued by the CHP, a 2002 Volkswagen sedan, a 2015 Toyota sedan, and a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been involved in the collision. The solo male driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 29-year-old from Antioch, was killed in the crash. The solo male driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old from Oakley, sustained only minor complaints of pain injuries, and the solo male driver of the Volkswagen, a 59-year-old from Antioch, was transported to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek for his injuries and suspicion of DUI. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased male rider from the Harley Davidson.
This incident is still under investigation. Preliminary reports indicate the Volkswagen and Toyota may have been involved in a collision on eastbound Hwy 4 at Bailey road and then the Harley Davidson became involved as well, subsequently ejecting the rider of the Harley Davidson and killing him.
The driver of the Toyota suffered only minor injuries, and remained on scene, and cooperated with the investigation. The driver of the Volkswagen, Tony Moss, from Antioch, was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek for his injuries and suspicion of DUI. While at the hospital, officers placed Moss under arrest for felony DUI. Upon his release from the hospital early this morning, he was transported to the Martinez detention facility where he was booked into the county jail for two counts of FELONY DUI: 23153(a)VC & 23153(b)VC.
As this incident is still under investigation, if anyone has information regarding this collision or events leading up to it, call CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.