One of two drivers involved in a head-on collision in Brentwood Sunday night was suspected of driving under the influence according to a representative of the Brentwood Police Department (BPD).
Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate both drivers, who were the sole occupants of each vehicle. One driver was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries while the other was transported to the same hospital by ground with less serious injuries.
The accident was reported at 10:46 p.m. and occurred on Lone Tree Way just east of the intersection with Fairview Avenue. A gray Nissan Murano collided with a red Hyundai sedan. The extraction of the Nissan driver took only a few minutes, while it took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to rescue the Hyundai driver from his heavily damaged vehicle.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne noted that the driver’s side of the Hyundai received most of the impact of the collision, and the driver was pinned in the car by the dashboard that had collapsed on him.
Lone Tree Way was closed in both directions while operations were underway, and a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) helicopter landed in the nearby WinCo parking lot to fly the Hyundai driver from the scene. A ConFire engine crew responded to the incident to manage the helicopter landing zone, while ECCFPD crew from two engine companies worked to free both victims.
Sgt. Brouillette of the BPD said the Nissan driver is suspected of DUI. BPD is investigating the accident.
