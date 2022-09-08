Early morning fire hospitalizes 1

An early morning RV fire on the 3500 block of Gateway Road in Bethel Island sent one person to the hospital, Thursday, September 8.
When Engine 95 arrived on scene, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames and threatening nearby mobile homes, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero.
“There were explosions, but it was not determined whether it was an oxygen tank or propane tanks,” Guerrero said. “[Crews] quickly got the fire under control, and only minor damage was done to one surrounding mobile home, other than the involved RV.”
