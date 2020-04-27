An early-season vegetation fire burned 120 acres along the Contra Costa and Alameda county line in Bryon, Calif., Monday, April 27, 2020. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Chief Steve Aubert said there were reports that workers in the area accidentally ignited the blaze. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An early-season vegetation fire burned approximately 120 acres Monday afternoon along the Contra Costa and Alameda county line.
The initial report of the fire near the intersection of Byron Highway and Bruns Road in Byron indicated that flames covered a 100-foot square, but the wind was pushing the spread of the fire. A single East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) engine was dispatched to the incident, but more resources from ECCFPD, Alameda County Fire Department, Cal Fire, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Mountain House Fire Department were added to the call as thick column of smoke rose several hundred feet into the air over the incident.
“We did have some early reports of structures threatened, but we don’t have any reports that the fire actually damaged them at this point in time,” said ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
Firefighters fanned out over a large grassy area and began to slow the growth of the fire. A Cal Fire helicopter responded to the incident and made multiple water drops on each corner of the fire, while dodging the numerous high-tension wires that criss-crossed the burn area.
“Early reports, even though it’s still under investigation, is that this was potentially an accidental fire while they were working out there in the field,” Aubert said.
By approximately 3 p.m., the fire was reported to be 90% contained. A short while later, a change in wind direction reignited flames along the fire’s northern edge.
There were no injuries reported and no structures lost or damaged as a result of the fire.
