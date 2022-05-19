The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, partnered with the City of Brentwood, is getting ready to host their third annual East Bay Business Expo. This year, the expo will include a job fair as COVID-19 restrictions in some offices are relaxed.
The expo will take place on Thursday, June 2 from 5-8 p.m. and, once again, will be held at Brentwood Community Center on Oak Street. More than 80 local businesses will be in attendance, along with local food and wine vendors, organizers said. There will also be raffles and giveaways, including a chance to win a 70-inch television. Admission is free.
John Lawrence of New York Life, returning as the committee chairman, touts it as a must if you’re a business owner in the area.
“This is a great opportunity for people to get to know the businesses around them,” Lawrence said. “We want them to know what’s out there and this is a chance to connect them with local vendors and businesses, which is something we feel is important to a community.”
While the expo’s website leans on creating opportunities for business-to-business networking and “creating an environment for East Bay businesses to grow, prosper, and learn how to build meaningful business relationships with other local, like-minded organizations and community connections,” they’re also inviting residents to come out and see what the East Bay has to offer as far as local services and goods and potential employment opportunities.
Chamber President Tom Santamoreno said a new element to this year’s event is a job fair. As more people are returning to offices as some -COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Santamoreno said the job fair will be a win for both employers and potential employees. He said he wants the expo to be a driving force in continuing to build Brentwood’s economy.
“I’m especially looking forward to the job expo,” said Handydad’s Adam Martinez. “We’re going to have applications on the spot, doing interviews on the spot. So if you’re looking for a job, come check our booth out.”
Booth pricing for business owners begins at $250 for chamber members, and is $325 for non-members. There are also limited opportunities to gain even more exposure by becoming an event sponsor. For more information, call (925) 634-3344 or visit https://www.brentwoodchamber.com/2022-expo.
