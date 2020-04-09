New temporary restrictions at select Regional Park parking lots and staging areas will be enforced this Easter weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12 with the goal to reduce crowds anticipated to come to parks this weekend.
“Respectfully, please don’t drive to Regional Parks this Saturday/Sunday of this Easter weekend,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “We can’t have the huge crowds that we did a few weeks ago.”
“This upcoming weekend, the public should consider staying at home, walking in their neighborhood, or visiting parks on less crowded days or times,” added Doyle. “No picnicking and group activities are allowed by the “Stay-at-Home” orders, which has been in place for the past two weeks.”
The following Regional Parks will be affected with temporary parking area closures for this weekend, April 11-12, 2020:
1. Black Diamond Mines – All parking lots closed
2. Briones – Alhambra Staging Area closed
3. Coyote Hills – All parking lots closed
4. Garin – All Parking lots closed
5. Kennedy Grove – All parking lots closed
6. Lake Chabot – Main Parking lot closed
7. Lake Temescal – All parking lots closed
8. MLK – Doolittle South and Arrowhead Staging Areas
9. Mission Peak – Stanford Avenue Staging Area closed (Fenced with no trail access, closed by request of City of Fremont)
10. Miller Knox – All parking lots closed
Trails and open space remain open and accessible to the public (except from the Stanford Avenue Staging Area) on a walk-in and bike-in basis. Some parking lots adjacent to closed picnic areas will also be closed to help maintain safe social distancing.
The COVID-19 public health emergency continues to be a serious, unique, and evolving situation. Due to COVID-19, Regional Parks have been very busy with significant overcrowding at various parks the weekend of March 21-22. To limit overcrowding and help maintain social distancing, the Park District temporarily closed some park areas, including picnic sites, restrooms, water fountains, and parking lots on Friday, March 27, 2020.
While park use has remained very high over the past few weeks, the Park District’s temporary closures of some park areas has helped minimize unsafe crowding and improve social distancing. However, there are concerns that the upcoming Easter weekend may draw large crowds, leading to overcrowding and social distancing challenges. Easter weekend is typically one of the Park District’s busiest of the year.
The Park District continues to keep most park areas open to the public during COVID-19. Local public health agencies have specifically called on the District to keep parks open as much as possible as an essential resource for public health and wellness. Recent “Guidance for Parks as an Essential Service During COVID-19 Pandemic,” issued by Contra Costa Health services, in close partnership with Alameda County Health, again acknowledged the “essential” role parks play in public health and wellness, including stress relief.
However, park staffing is limited with most staff, just like the general public, sheltering in place, or working at home due to the COVID-19 health agency “Stay-at-Home” orders.
“Working together we will get through this,” said Park District President Ellen Corbett. “Please follow a few simple rules to keep our parks clean, safe, and open. Thank you for loving our parks and for doing your part.”
“The safety of our employees and our visitors is our first priority,” added Corbett.
Ways visitors can help include:
Use cloth face coverings/mask as recommended by the CDC
Maintaining 6-Feet social distance from other people
NO picnicking, groups, gatherings, or meetups (only immediate households)
Pack-in, pack-out trash, including dog poop (take your trash home with you, there is no trash collection due to safety and limited staffing)
Keep dogs on leash (Out of an abundance of caution, even dogs should social distance)
Bring water, hand sanitizers, and use restrooms at home before you visit (bathrooms and water fountains are closed due to limited staffing and to prevent the spread of COVID-19)
While there are some park and park area closures due to COVID-19, most of the Park District’s 125,000 acres of parklands and 1,300 of trails remain open and accessible to the public. However, additional closure may be necessary due to based on overcrowding or stricter orders from State or local health agencies.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19 park closures, visit www.ebparks.org/coronavirus.
PREVIOUS COVID-19 CLOSURES (STILL IN EFFECT):
List Contains:
Parks that are CLOSED with no walk-in access.
Parks that remain OPEN with some parking lots closed, or walk-in access only.
Parks not listed below are OPEN with parking lots available for use.
Please Note: Visitor Centers, restrooms, water fountains, picnic areas, BBQs, swim facilities/areas, boat ramps, playgrounds, campgrounds, group campsites, backcountry campsites, sports fields, kiosks, and reservable facilities are CLOSED AT ALL PARKS during COVID-19.
Anthony Chabot Regional Park
Family Campground, all Group Camps, and Picnic Areas CLOSED
Marciel Gate CLOSED
Chabot Equestrian Center Parking Lot CLOSED
(Boarders allowed to care for horses)
Skyline Stables CLOSED (Boarders allowed to care for horses)
Ardenwood Historic Farm is CLOSED
Bay Point Regional Shoreline is CLOSED (Due to construction)
Big Break Regional Shoreline
Visitor Center CLOSED
Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve
Parking at Sidney Flat OPEN
Upper Parking Lot CLOSED
Mine, Greathouse Visitor Center & Sidney Flats Visitor Center CLOSED
Briones Regional Park
Bear Creek Staging Area CLOSED
Castle Rock Regional Recreation Area is CLOSED
Contra Loma Regional park
Main Entrance / Parking Lot CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only from Frederickson Lane)
Swim Lagoon CLOSED
Coyote Hills Regional Park
Main Parking Lots CLOSED
Visitor Center CLOSED
Group Camp CLOSED
Crown Beach Memorial State Beach
Crab Cove Visitor Center CLOSED
McKay & Otis Parking Lots CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Del Valle Regional Park
Main Area/Entrance CLOSED from Mendenhall Road
Arroyo Staging Area OPEN (Turn around at Badger Cove area)
Visitor Center CLOSED
Swim Lagoon CLOSED
Diablo Foothills Regional Park
Main Entrance CLOSED
Limited Parking for Trail Access
Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Parks
Visitor Center CLOSED
Apple Orchard & Meyer's Garden CLOSED
Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail
Old Moraga Ranch Trail CLOSED (Due to landslide)
Lake Chabot
Boat Ramp CLOSED (NO Boating/NO Quagga Inspection)
Leona Canyon Regional Park
Main Staging Area / Ridgemont Condominium Parking Lot CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Little Hills Picnic Ranch is CLOSED
Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline
Shoreline Center / Doolittle Staging Area CLOSED
Tidewater Staging Area CLOSED
Tidewater Outdoor Recreation Office CLOSED
Tidewater Oakland Strokes Operations CLOSED
Point Isabel is CLOSED
Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area
Boat Ramp CLOSED (NO Boating/NO Quagga Inspection)
Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park
Main Entrance at Redwood Road CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Piedmont Stables CLOSED (Boarders allowed to care for horses)
Roberts Regional Recreation Area
Main Entrance / Parking Lot CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Swimming Pool & Playground CLOSED
Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area
Main Entrance at Stanley Blvd. CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve
Old Tunnel Road Staging Area/Entrance CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Sunol Regional Wilderness Preserve is CLOSED
Temescal Regional Recreation Area
South Parking Lot CLOSED
Swim Area & Playground CLOSED
Tidewater Boating Center (See MLK Jr. Shoreline)
All Areas CLOSED
Tilden Regional Park
All Picnic Areas Along Lake Anza and Brook roads CLOSED
Fern Picnic Area Parking CLOSED
Golf Course Gated Lot CLOSED (Bottom half)
Indian Camp Parking Lot, Playground, and Picnic Area CLOSED
Lake Anza Road and Parking Lot CLOSED
Lakeview Parking Lot CLOSED
Lone Oak Parking Lot CLOSED
Merry-Go-Round CLOSED
Mineral Springs Parking Lot CLOSED
Native Here Nursery CLOSED
South Park Drive CLOSED (NO vehicle traffic: Walk-In and Bike-In Access Only)
Steam Trains/Golden Gate Live Steamers CLOSED
Tilden Golf Course CLOSED
Tilden - Regional Parks Botanic Garden
Visitor Center & Garden CLOSED (NO Walk-In Access)
Tilden Nature Area
Tilden Nature Area CLOSED (Walk-In Access Only)
Tilden Little Farm CLOSED
Environmental Education Center CLOSED
Indian Camp Parking Lot CLOSED
Wildcat Canyon Regional Park
Alvarado Picnic Area and Playground CLOSED
