The East Bay Regional Park District is developing a new Regional Park at the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course in Antioch. The land use plan being developed will include restoration of native grassland habitat and recreational paths and facilities for walking, jogging, and picnicking. The 230-acre Roddy Ranch golf course property was acquired by the Park District in 2018 with the majority of funding coming from the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy and the District’s Measure WW approved by voters in 2008. The 18-hole golf course closed in 2016.
The Park District is holding its first public meeting as part of the planning process to restore habitat and design and build recreational amenities at the Roddy Ranch golf course site. The public is invited to attend the meeting via Zoom to learn about the planning process, property constraints, and project goals.
The former golf course property is part of the District’s planned 3,500-acre Deer Valley Regional Park intended to protect habitat and expand recreational opportunities in East Contra Costa County.
- What: Roddy Ranch Golf Course Habitat Restoration and Public Access Plan Public Meeting
- When: Thursday, March 11 – 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Meeting Link: https://ebparks.zoom.us/j/93304942688
- Meeting ID: 933 0494 2688
For more information about the public meeting, contact Eddie Willis, Project Planner at ewillis@ebparks.org.
For more info, visit the project webpage at www.ebparks.org/about/planning/roddyranch.
