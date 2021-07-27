In a measure that’s timely to say the least, the East Bay Regional Park District has received a direct appropriation of $13.5 million in the California state budget to fund wildfire prevention and fuel reduction needs in the East Bay hills.
The appropriation was proposed by Senator Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, Senator Bob Wieckowski of Fremont, and Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan of Orinda.
Ten million dollars will be used to remove dead and dying trees, a concerning development that has been detected especially in Anthony Chabot and Reinhardt Redwood Regional Parks in Oakland, Miller-Knox Regional Shoreline in Richmond, and Tilden Regional Park near Berkeley.
The remaining $3.5 million will be used to purchase equipment that will improve the district’s ability to fight fires, including the replacement of the district’s aging helicopter, which is used to drop water on fires burning in inaccessible terrain.
“We are so thankful for the support and leadership of our legislators in the East Bay, especially Senators Skinner and Wieckowski and Assemblywoman Bauer-Kahan, for recognizing the severity of the sudden tree die-off issue and providing funding to address it,” said Park District Board President Dee Rosario.
First noticed in the East Bay in October of 2020, sudden tree die-off is affecting many varieties of trees throughout California, including eucalyptus, acacia, bay and pine. The estimated cost to remove the dead or dying trees in the district is $30 million based on current tree removal contracts.
“EBRPD has more than 1,500 acres of dead or dying trees affected by drought and climate change conditions that need immediate attention,” said EBRPD Fire Chief Aileen Theile. “These state funds couldn’t come at a better time, as we are shovel ready.”
According to firefighters, dead trees burn hotter, faster and are more likely to cast embers downwind, igniting potentially dangerous new fires. And many of the park areas experiencing die-off are old eucalyptus plantations with a very high tree density.
Wildfire protection is a year-round effort for the park district. Ongoing projects include regular fuels reduction, professionally trained full-time and on-call wildland firefighters, and remote automated weather stations that help monitor wildfire risks so that fire staff and resources can be deployed efficiently.
In the past ten years, EBRPD has invested $20.5 million in its fuel reduction efforts to keep the East Bay hills safer from wildfire threats.
