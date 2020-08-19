Due to the extreme fire activity in the region, all East Bay Regional Parks are closed until further notice, except for some shoreline parks.
The East Bay Regional Park District is currently experiencing an unprecedented number of wildfires in parks, including Round Valley Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Del Valle Regional Park, Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, and Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
Overall, 85,000 acres have burned in the region, with 5% containment. For updated information, visit www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/18/scu-lightning-complex/
Extreme heat, poor air quality, and extreme fire dangers are expected throughout the week, adding to park safety concerns. While some parks are remaining open, the District is advising against using Regional Parks at this time due to poor air quality.
Paved regional trails are not affected by the closures and will remain open.
Parks remaining open are:
Crown Beach State Park
Hayward Regional Shoreline
MLK Jr. Regional Shoreline
McLaughlin East Shore State Park
Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline
Point Isabel Regional Shoreline
Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area
