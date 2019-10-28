All East Bay Regional Parks and Regional Trails are closed until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 due to extreme weather and fire dangers. High winds can cause falling trees and branches, which can cause injury.
Residents are advised not to enter any East Bay Regional Parks during the closure. Anyone entering Regional Parks will be subject to citation or arrest for violation of the Park District’s Ordinance 38.
The Park District thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding while parks are closed.
Visit www.ebparks.org for up-to-date information on park closures.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.