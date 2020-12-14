A spokesperson for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) confirmed that several firefighters have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve taken a very aggressive approach, of course,” said Steve Aubert, ECCFPD fire marshal. “We’re following public health standards and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. Those members are getting treated and taken care of. We’ve gone through a complete cleaning of each of the stations, the engines and equipment. We’re taking some aggressive, proactive steps to test everybody because we are such a small agency. We’re being proactive and getting a baseline on everybody.”
These are the first confirmed cases in the district that serves 249-square miles of East County. Neighboring Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced its first confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its ranks on March 25 during the very early stages of the pandemic. Until now, ECCFPD has been able to avoid the disease.
“ECCFPD continues to strive to create the safest environment for our citizens and firefighters,” said Brian Helmick, ECCFPD fire chief. “With these current exposures, our firefighters will have to pick up extra shifts as we work through these current challenges. COVID has added an extra strain on our members and I commend our firefighters for adapting and overcoming through our continued challenges.”
There are three active fire stations in the district with a total of 33 firefighters assigned to those engine companies according to the district's latest operational update dated Dec. 9. Aubert did not specify the number of infected firefighters, but said he did not expect the illnesses to impact the district’s operational readiness at this point.
“Even with the cases we have right now, we’re able to adapt operationally and overcome,” he said. “We would need to lose at least two crews or six members to have a serious impact on the organization.”
The district did not disclose how or where the firefighters contracted the airborne disease, but said that the symptoms suffered have, so far, been minor.
Brian Oftedal, president of the ECCFPD Fire Board, encouraged residents to continue to abide by the county’s current stay-at-home order as a step toward protecting first responders.
“We don’t have a huge workforce,” said ECCFPD Fire Board President Brian Oftedal. “We really need to make sure that the community is following guidelines, following the stay-at-home order, continuing to wear a mask, washing their hands, using hand sanitizer and socially distancing. It’s tough — we’re all tired. We’re all ready for this to be over. But if we start impacting our first responders and the hospitals, we’re going to be in a huge world of hurt. I would highly encourage folks that, if you don’t have a need to be out in the community, stay home. Keep yourself and your family healthy. Help us take care of the community by staying home.”
