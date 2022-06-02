East Contra Costa County’s newest fire station opens

Construction on Station 95 at the corner of East Cypress and Bethel Island Roads in Oakley was completed in 2019. But there was not enough money to staff it and operate it. Now, ConFire’s upcoming annexation of ECCFPD enabled it to reach full staffing levels.
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening01.jpg
ECCFPD and ConFire held a joint ribbon-cutting and ceremony to celebrate the long-awaited opening of Oakley's Station 95, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The station is fully staffed, and the opening comes a month before ConFire's annexation of ECCFPD. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening02.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening03.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening13.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening14.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening15.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening17.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening18.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening19.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening20.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening21.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening22.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening23.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening24.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening25.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening26.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening28.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening29.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening31.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening32.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening33.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening34.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening35.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening36.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening37.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening38.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening40.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening42.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening43.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening45.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening46.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening47.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening50.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening51.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening52.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening53.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening54.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening56.jpg
2022-06-01-Station-95-opening57.jpg
“We’ve had a gap in service for over 10 years, and it’s a historic day bringing the services back to our residents,” said district Chief Brian Helmick. “With this station being added, response times will be cut in half than they have been for approximately the last 10 years. They should have a response time from within 5 minutes within the general area around us, and historically, they’ve been having anywhere from 10-to 15-to 19-minute response times. So it will at least drop response times in the immediate area by half, and throughout the whole jurisdiction by 90 seconds.”
Station 95’s service area will predominantly be eastern Oakley, Knightsen, and Bethel Island. Residents in the immediate area are relieved.
“This is my first, real fire station, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Sharon Kuykendall, a Summer Lakes resident for the last 13 years. “We were promised so much, and one big thing about buying out here, because we are very far out here, is this fire station. To know that it’s been here for four years, just sitting, it wasn’t an easy feeling.”
Kuykendall recounted having to call paramedics a month ago when her roommate was in the midst of a medical emergency.
“When they got here, which was 20 minutes, my daughter and I were doing CPR for 20 minutes on him,” Kuykendall said. “If they would’ve been here, it would’ve been a different story for all of us.”
Station 95 will be fully-equipped with a type 1 engine, a wildland fire engine, also known as a type 3, and a 2,000 gallon water tender. The new station is also considered an Advanced Life Support (ALS) station, meaning that there will be a paramedic included on the engine.
“This is the first engine that will have a paramedic on it in this part of the county,” said ECCFPD Battalion Chief Ross Macumber. “With this annexation, this allows us to have our first paramedic on a fire engine in this part of the county, with more to come as the next two years progress, with our next one being scheduled for Station 52 in Brentwood at some point after July 1.”
For the first month of the station being open, it will be run as a contract station with ConFire. After July 1, 2022, all current ECCFPD stations will switch over to ConFire operations. The staffing of the previously unopened Fire Station 95 is a result of pre-annexation collaboration between the two fire districts and comes at a time of extremely high fire danger across eastern Contra Costa County, and the entire region, states a joint ECCFPD and ConFire press release. Addition of Engine 95 and the cross-staffed wildland fire Engine 395 increases firefighting capability by 33 percent in East County.
“We’re all in this together.” said Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis.
