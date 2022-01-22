Tension between the administrative staff of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and their union representation came to a head during the district’s board of directors meeting earlier this month.
Local 2700 is representing four members of the district administrative staff during discussions with county officials – discussions that are intended to determine the staff’s new roles with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).
The effort to place the staff in new roles is the result of the planned annexation of the fire district by Con Fire. Despite the current labor-relations issues, district officials say that annexation, which is expected to bring much-needed firefighting resources to East County, will proceed on schedule and not hinder the annexation process.
Members say they now face the possibility of pay cuts, loss of union representation and extended commutes to new work locations as a result of union representation that has been ineffective in negotiations with the county.
“Our members have not received adequate representation which has resulted in devastating outcomes that will drastically effect [sic] our lives and well-being,” wrote Nicole Donovan, shop steward of Local 2700, in a letter addressed to district Board President Brian Oftedal and Fire Chief Brian Helmick.
The annexation of the fire district by Con Fire was approved by the boards of both organizations this past September. In this process, the fire district will be absorbed in whole by Con Fire, which will then assume responsibility for providing fire and rescue services for what is now the fire district’s service area. That service area occupies 249 square miles of East Contra Costa County.
Fire district Director Joe Young said the consolidation of the districts is not a labor negotiation.
“The terms of the consolidation have already been dictated,” he said. “All employees are to be moved over with parity. No one is to be impacted on a pay and benefits basis. There should be no negotiation going on. … We’ve been promised all along that this will happen. I am hoping, in fact, I’m demanding, that by the time we get to the next LAFCO (Contra Costa County Local Agency Formation Commission) meeting, I expect to hear that this is solved.”
While district firefighters are represented by Local 1230, the responsibility for leading negotiations with the county for the administrative staff fell on Dan Harper, union representative for Local 2700. Donovan specifically called out Harper in her letter, which was read into the public record during the Jan. 12 fire district board meeting. She referred to Harper as “aloof” during meetings and said that he “repeatedly dodged” questions.
“Our members are deeply troubled as we are facing significant pay cuts ranging from 15 to 26%; $20,000 per year, while members of Local 1230 stand to make significant increases, with some as much as $40,000 per year,” Donovan wrote. “Members are being relocated to new offices which will increase their cost and time to commute, while being paid less. Others are being moved into unrepresented positions and are fearful that they will not have a guarantee of employment. We feel as though we are being sacrificed, and made to accept the stipulations of employment, which are unreasonably different than what we were promised.”
Harper also participated in the Jan. 12 meeting. He said that claims made in Donovan’s letter were untrue and called on the fire district board of directors to put pressure on the county to resolve the contested positions.
“We need you to be pushing on LAFCO (the Contra Costa County Local Agency Formation Commission),” he said. “We need you to be pushing on the county, on labor relations, on the (County Administrator’s Office) to say that this needs to be resolved before this moves forward.”
Approval of the annexation rests with LAFCO. The first of two votes required for approval was supposed to have taken place Jan. 12, but technical issues forced the cancellation of that meeting. Helmick has requested that LAFCO consider taking both necessary votes in its February meeting to keep the annexation process on track to close in the second quarter. That decision is still pending.
Steve Aubert of the fire district fire marshal and public information office speaking several days after the Jan. 12 meeting said that some progress on the labor issues had been made.
“We are confident that at least this has opened up the lines of communication and getting the union and county labor relations to start working more collaboratively together to figure this out,” Aubert said. “Ultimately, we know we have some labor-relation issues to still work through, but we think that they’ll be successful at being able to work something out for everyone.”
