The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) took a step toward improving its funding and service to residents of the district, when fire board members approved a new impact fee schedule during their March 11 board meeting.
“This is part of our strategic planning initiative to try to address and reinforce financial sustainability for the district,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick. “One of the things we knew is that our impact fees were antiquated. When I came in in 2017, we knew that the fees had to be updated.”
Impact fees are assessed to developers to offset the strain development will add to the fire district when new residential or commercial projects are constructed. The fees collected must be spent on capital projects, like the construction of new stations necessitated by the added population, structures and traffic resulting from development. The purchase of equipment required to operate a new station can also be paid for by impact fees. Those fees cannot subsidize operational expenses like salaries that support the ongoing functioning of a station.
According to Helmick, the current impact fee schedules for Oakley and Contra Costa County were established in the 1980s. Brentwood fees have been updated more regularly, but are still insufficient to offset the impact of development on fire services, Helmick explained.
Because the district is not a land-use agency, it lacks the authority to implement changes to impact fees. That responsibility falls on the land-use agencies: the cities of Brentwood and Oakley, and Contra Costa County.
“The fire district cannot implement or update these fees independent of the land-use agencies,” Helmick said. “Because they are in our interest and we know what we need, we are the ones that established and did the study that the cities, in turn, can adopt and utilize, and through resolution and ordinance, get the fees updated in their communities.”
Under normal circumstances, getting the appropriate agencies to adopt the new fees might take only a reasonable amount of political wrangling. But as Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden points out, the high degree of economic uncertainty wrought by the recent coronavirus pandemic could bring added scrutiny to the district’s request.
“From me now, my primary question is about the timing of having the city council consider them with so much uncertainty from COVID-19 and its economic impacts later,” Ogden said. “Also, with much federal and state intervention lately incentivizing businesses and development out of fears for the economy, how these significant fee increases will be received now remains to be seen. I believe May was being considered by most of us, and that could change.”
District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, however, said she believes the county will move to accept the district’s recommendation.
“Yes, I expect that we will move forward quickly with it,” Burgis said. “It’s important for everyone to understand that the government is going to continue to function in a normal way to provide essential services, and fire is absolutely an essential service.”
While the ECCFPD covers 249 square miles and multiple municipalities, the recommended schedule applies fees uniformly across the district — a feature of the plan Helmick said was intentional.
“We know what the needs are within the jurisdiction,” he said. “We wanted to make uniform fees across the jurisdiction. That is actually something that we worked to align — the cities and the county.”
The ECCFPD strategic plan, adopted in December 2018, calls for nine engine stations in the district to accommodate all planned growth. They currently have stations in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay. Three additional stations are required to cover the current population, and ECCFPD is presently considering proposals to generate the funding necessary to support the construction and operation of three stations to close the existing service gap. Impact fees cannot be used to pay for stations that will serve an existing need. Finally, the three stations expected to be paid for by impact fees are planned to be located in Brentwood, Oakley and the unincorporated county.
“Step one is getting the fees where they need to be, to make sure that we have the brick and mortar and the apparatus to address growth,” Helmick said. “We will be accompanying these fees in the coming months with a community facilities district to be able to pay for the ongoing operations of these stations. Those are the two pieces to address growth. But this right now is the first step in making sure that we can build the stations and have the apparatus.”
